A Three Car Crash Backed Up Traffic For More Than Three Miles In Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A three car crash delayed traffic in Lowndes County Sunday evening.

It happened in Crawford at the intersection of Highway 45 Alternate and Pennstation Road.

A witness says a car and truck were heading northbound on 45 Alternate.

That witness then says a truck at the Pennstation Road intersection, ran the stop and crashed into a car. That car then hit a truck.

First responders on the scene say it’s amazing no one was killed or seriously injured.

Two of the drivers were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The accident had traffic backed up for more than three miles.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol worked the crash.