Three Columbus men have been arrested in Alabama on multiple charges

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Three Columbus men have been arrested in a Pickens County stolen check ring.

25-year-old Samuel Varner faces the most charges with nine counts of forgery, seven counts of possession of a forged instrument, four counts of theft of property, along with a drug and gun charge.

- Advertisement -

21-year-old Daniel Gordey is charged with forgery and possession of a forged instrument.

Meanwhile, Stephen Knight is facing drug paraphernalia.

Pickens County Sheriff Todd Hall says the men were charged after some checks were stolen out of a mailbox in Ethelsville.

Hall believes some of those checks were later passed at businesses in Pickens County.

The men remain in the Pickens County jail.