Three Men Face Charges After Clay County Drug Bust

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three men are facing in a drug bust in Clay County.

Lenroy Guilty, 35 and Steve Posley, 38 are charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

- Advertisement -

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott says investigators have been working on this case for several years. State and federal agencies, along with Clay County deputies were there to serve the search warrant.

Jamie Logan, 38, is also charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

More charges and more arrests are expected.

Scott said Friday he expected to release more information about the case.