Three new cases of West Nile pop up in Magnolia State.

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The state department of health confirms three new cases of the West Nile virus, two in Hinds County and one in Itawamba County.

7 cases have been reported so far this year.

- Advertisement -

In 2017, 63 Mississippians were infected with West Nile. Two people died from the mosquito-borne illness.

Experts say the peak season for the virus is July through September.

There are ways you can protect yourself, against these blood-sucking pests.

Use mosquito repellent with the ingredient deet in it, while you are outdoors.

Also, remove all sources of standing water around your home, and wear light-colored, long clothing when outdoors.