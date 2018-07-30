Three new cases of West Nile pop up in Magnolia State.

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The state department of health confirms three new cases of the West Nile virus, two in Hinds County and one in Itawamba County.
7 cases have been reported so far this year.
In 2017, 63 Mississippians were infected with West Nile. Two people died from the mosquito-borne illness.
Experts say the peak season for the virus is July through September.
There are ways you can protect yourself, against these blood-sucking pests.
Use mosquito repellent with the ingredient deet in it, while you are outdoors.
Also, remove all sources of standing water around your home, and wear light-colored, long clothing when outdoors.