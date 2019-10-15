Three Rivers Provides Counselors Help Seniors Pick Best Medicare Part ‘D’ Program

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Senior Citizens who need to enroll in the Medicare Part D Drug Plan could save up to 12 hundred dollars with the help of specialized counselors.

The Three Rivers Planning and Development District is providing counselors in the counties it serves to help seniors pick the best drug plan to meet their individual needs.

That program was announced this morning at the Lee County Board of Supervisors office.

Each year, seniors must enroll in Medicare Part D and in many cases, senior citizens could save more money, with the help of counselors.

“It can save them money but it also gives them peace of mind that they’ve got the best drug plan for the medicines they take, it’s a one year commitment because in the next year they can check it again and if they find a cheaper plan they can change it each year,” said Wade Holland, with Three Rivers.

That open enrollment runs through December 7th.

The counseling program is free.