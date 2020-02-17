Three Rounds of Rain On The Way

FOLLOW THIS LINK FOR THE LATEST RIVER LEVELS

TONIGHT: Areas of rain likely with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Severe weather not expected. Temperatures hold steady and/or climb slightly, remaining in the upper 50s to low 60s by morning. Winds are from the south 6-12 mph.

TUESDAY: Scattered to numerous showers and storms will push through the area throughout the day. Temperatures climb into the 60s with some spots in the low 70s possible. Expect a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky with rain possible region-wide. By the time the rain ends late Tuesday Night, the median is to see between 0.5″ and 1″ of rain, with some spots seeing more and others seeing less.

WEDNESDAY – THURSDAY: There may be some lingering showers Wednesday morning south of US-82, but the day overall trends drier. Wednesday evening more rain moves in, becoming widespread Wednesday Night. Widespread rain showers continue into Thursday. Flooding is not an immediate concern, and rivers will not be overly burdened by this round of rain. Look for highs in the 40s and perhaps low 50s. Lows at night are in the 30s. Showers may add up to an additional inch of rain in the region, but most spots will see less.

FRIDAY – SATURDAY: Things trend dry with sunshine Friday and Saturday. Look for more sunshine than not, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s.

SUNDAY – MONDAY: A third system winds up and heads this way. Uncertainty remains in how things play out but this will bring more unnecessary rain somewhere into the region. We’ll mark highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s with a mostly cloudy sky, and at the minimum scattered showers. We’ll watch closely and keep you updated.

