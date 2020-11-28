Three suspects charged with capital murder in Calhoun City robbery that left store clerk dead

CALHOUN CITY, MISS. (WCBI) – Calhoun City residents are still in disbelief after a gas station robbery turned into a murder on Wednesday night.

Two young men and a teen are all behind bars and facing capital murder charges.

- Advertisement -

The victim is 34-year-old Abdulwadod Ala Salahadeen, better known as “Al” to his customers.

“Pull up here today to go to the bathroom and they got tape everywhere and I find out the attendant was shot,” says Calhoun City resident Charlie Rodgers.

Calhoun City Police said the call came in around 9 p.m. from the Calhoun Express on South Main Street. Officers got to the scene and said they found Salahadeen suffering from gun shot wounds and lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

Police say he died on his way to the hospital.

“He seemed like a decent guy, you know,” Rodgers says. “You go in, you speak to him and he’s always, ‘Good morning, come again, thank you.’”

Police say the three suspects fled the scene but witnesses gave them a description. Eupora Police and Webster County Sheriff’s deputies later arrested 17-year-old Morris Morgan III, 18-year-old Yasin McGee, who are both from Lexington and 20-year-old Jakevion Greer of Grenada. All three are charged with capital murder.

“These youngsters, you know 17, 18 years old, walk into a place and throw their life away for maybe 50 bucks and a couple packs of cigarettes,” Rodgers says.

Police say a gun and a large sum of money were discovered in the suspects’ vehicle. Authorities say the only motive so far in the ongoing investigation was robbery.

“I hate to see it happen in this little community,” Rodgers says. “We don’t have a lot but what we do have we’re proud of and it’s just really sad.”

All three suspects are being held without bond. Morgan also faces a secondary charge of armed robbery, Greer is charged with strong armed robbery and McGee is charged with accessory to robbery.