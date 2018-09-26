Thursday Showers, Drier Friday

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Lingering showers are possible under cloudy skies. Lows will range from the mid 60s to around 70. Northerly winds between 3 and 10 mph can be expected.

THURSDAY: There is a continuing chance of scattered showers with the rain chance about 40-50%. Daytime highs should max out only in the 70s for the 2nd straight day. Lows Thursday night are going to fall back into the mid 60s with some low 60s or upper 50s possible across our northern counties.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: New information suggests a lower chance of rain here in north MS & west AL. We’re still going to put a 20% chance in the forecast to hedge the bet; however, many spots may not see any rain through the weekend. Look for highs in the low to mid 80s with lows in the 60s. A few upper 50s are possible Saturday and Sunday morning close to the Tennessee border.

NEXT WEEK: Spotty showers and storms are possible mainly during the heating of the day. Seasonably warm highs in the mid to upper 80s are likely along with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

