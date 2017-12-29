All-Time Cold Weather Stats

Cold weather is on the way to start 2018. Many days are expected to be in the 30s with overnight lows in the teens. So exactly how cold will this be compared to historical extremes?

ALL-TIME COLDEST NIGHT

Tupelo: -14 (1/27/1940)

Columbus: -4 (12/23/1989)

Starkville: -8 (12/23/1989)

ALL-TIME COLDEST DAY

Tupelo: 10 (1/10/62 & 12/22/1989)

Columbus: 13 (12/22/1989)

Starkville: 10 (1/21/1985)

LONGEST STREAKS <= 32°

Tupelo: 6 Days (February 1996, January 1978, January 1940)

Columbus: 4 Days (January 1988, December 1983)

Starkville: 6 Days (January 1940, December 1901)