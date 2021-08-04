BLUE MOUNTAIN, MISS. (WCBI) – A Northeast Mississippi-based trucking company announces a major expansion.

Michael Massengill started ‘Big M Diesel Services’ more than twenty years ago, with about ten employees. Today, the company has 500 employees, 400 trucks, and 1,500 trailers that deliver general freight throughout 48 states. And the growth continues.

Big M broke ground on a new inside sales and logistics center at its Blue Mountain location.

The expansion will add fifty jobs to the local economy and will help the company grow even more.

“What it means for the area is great paying jobs with benefits, for the company it means a great avenue to grow and to grow our people,” Massengill said.

Whitney Stokes is vice president of logistics at Big M and is overseeing the expansion. The logistics operation started in a temporary building several years ago, but has quickly outgrown the space. The new building will have room for about eighty employees, while the pop-up building will be a training center for new workers.

“These folks will be on the phone, soliciting business, new customers, carriers, to grow our division, every day, we’re delivering a ton of freight,” Stokes said.

Governor Tate Reeves was a guest of honor at the groundbreaking ceremony and says the expansion is an example of the business-friendly climate in Mississippi.

“We are pro-jobs, pro-economic growth, pro-economic development, and this is another example of our own people recognizing that we’ve seen examples of people around the country and the globe recognizing that, but this is a homegrown family business recognizing that pro-business environment really matters,” Gov. Reeves said.

Big M also has inside sales and logistics centers in Dallas, Jackson, and Southaven and they are expanding into Indianapolis and Kansas City.

The logistics center at Big M Blue Mountain’s location should be finished by November. For information on how to apply for jobs at the logistics center, send your resume to whitney@bigm.com