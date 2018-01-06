Tips And How Cops Use Them

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – When witness statements are hard to gather, law enforcement rely on Crime Stoppers.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says Crime Stoppers is still very effective.

The tips that ring give investigators new leads

Which is a big perk when they don’t have many to go off for their cases.

“Let’s say we don’t have any information on, at least we’ve got something to work on to start building, probably a piece of the case that we didn’t have and so we know that sometimes, money, the offer of getting some money for information will help and that’s an incentive for some people to get it and then again, hopefully there are some people who are just good Samaritans and just want to do it for the right reason,” says Shelton.

Shelton says callers are only rewarded money if their tips lead to an arrest and conviction.

He also says the department has several outstanding cases they’re looking for information on.

There is $15,000 available for information on murders along with money regarding information on armed robberies.

If you have any tips please the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or the CPD Reward Line.