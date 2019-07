MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – July 4th is the perfect grilling holiday but it can be dangerous.

Experts said you should grill 10-feet away from building and never leave the grill unattended.

- Advertisement -

Never add lighter fluid to hot coals.

Do not use gasoline or kerosene to light the coals.

If using propane, check for leaks.

State Farm Insurance reported that grills cause $96 million in property damage each year and result in nearly 17,000 emergency room visits.