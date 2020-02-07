Top spellers compete in Columbus-Lowndes County Spelling Bee

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The top spellers from Lowndes County competed Friday morning.

Nearly 50 students from across the county participated in the Columbus-Lowndes County Spelling Bee at Columbus Middle School.

The kids were in grades fourth through eighth in the city and county school districts.

Annunciation Catholic School and Heritage Academy also participated.

Our Aundrea Self was there to call out the words.

She will tell us who the winner is Friday night on WCBI News at five and six.