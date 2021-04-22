Town hall meeting held to discuss park safety in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Citizens heard from Starkville city leaders about new park policies following a shooting earlier this week.

Ward 2 Alderwoman Sandra Sistrunk gave updates on the new policies at McKee Park at 5’clock Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The action followed a shooting Tuesday night at the basketball courts at the park. Dozens of people were attending little league games at the time.

City leaders decided that new policies are necessary to ensure public safety.

Future policies include closing group activity facilities during baseball games, installing gates, and increasing park staff.

Citizens who attended the meeting also got an opportunity to give input on other possible policies.

“Park safety is important to us. Community safety is important to us. The park may be quicker to address than some of the broader community issues, but they are front and center with all of us and we’re going to do what we can to make sure that Starkville is safe as it possibly can be,” said Sandra Sistrunk, Alderman, Ward 2.

Sistrunk said officers were close by when the shooting happened and five suspects were charged with drive-by shooting and gambling.