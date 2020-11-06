TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Each student, teacher and staff member in the Tupelo Public School District will get their personal water bottle, thanks to a Covid 19 related grant from Toyota.

It was a celebration at Joyner Elementary, as the school received 450 reusable water bottles from Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi. The automaker awarded $20,000 to TPSD. The money will be used to purchase 8,300 reusable water bottles for the district. The bottles help students have a safe way to get drinking water, and they cut down on waste.

Joyner Principal Kim Foster requested the grant.

“Covid has brought a lot of things that have hindered us but partnerships that have happened through this experience have continued to grow, and they are nourishing our schools and helping us to be able to serve our students, a water bottle? a water bottle has made a difference,” Foster said.

Toyota has focused its grant funding this year on Covid 19 related response and relief for school districts and nonprofits.

“In all the communities we operate, we have a grant program that sponsors grants for education, healthcare and food needs in local communities,” said Emily Lauder, vice president of administration at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi.

Partnerships like the one with Toyota are vital for Tupelo schools as teachers, staff and administrators look to provide safe, in person classes for students.

“We’re having school, our goal is to have school five days a week all year long,” said TPSD Supt. Dr. Rob Picou.

To review grant guidelines and submit an application, go to toyotagrants.com/tmmms