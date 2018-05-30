Toyota’s partnerships with surrounding counties thrives

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s hard to forget the impact Mississippi’s workforce took in the economic crash of 2008.

Unemployment rates reached double digits in many counties across the area, but a decade can make a big difference.

Many counties are now seeing record low unemployment.

For Union, Pontotoc, and Lee counties, the partnership they’ve had with Toyota has allowed the area to thrive.

Aside from providing jobs to the current workforce, Toyota also invests in the school systems.

By investing in the future, the company can almost ensure its future in the area.

Toyota has had a lasting impact in the area.

“There’s a lot of new jobs coming to the district, to the area,” said Union County Board of Supervisors President, Steve Watson.

It’s one thing to provide jobs, but what Toyota has been doing goes beyond the call of duty.

They’ve invested thousands of dollars in the school districts.

“It’s definitely benefited us having Toyota close to us,” said Union County Schools Assistant Superintendent, Windy Faulkner.

On all levels, students are being exposed to the opportunities the Corolla manufacturing plant has to offer through expo programs.

“Our students are provided with hands on activities that allow them to explore careers, because at this age they’re definitely thinking about careers,” Faulkner continued.

“We’ve impacted 7,000 eighth graders through that program, not just for Toyota but manufacturing as a whole in this area,” said Toyota Manufacturing General Manager, Aaron Foster. “We want them to understand that this job… it’s not like factory work that maybe they think of 30 years ago, but there’s a lot of opportunities here for them.”

That way, coming out of high school, if a four-year degree isn’t the course a student wants to take, there’s might be a place for them at Toyota.

“My understanding is Toyota would rather have a younger person, inexperienced person, that way they can be trained under them then being trained somewhere else,” Watson said.

“There’s a lot of opportunities for individuals who want not just a job but a career here at Toyota,” Foster said.

The numbers show this partnership has been successful.

Labor market statistics show when the economy tanked in 2008, unemployment rates went from mid-high singles (6.9% – Union, 6.9% – Lee, and 7.7% – Pontotoc) to double-digits in 2009 (10.4% – Union, 10.5% – Lee, and 10.2% – Pontotoc).

Now, they’re among the lowest in the state (3.2% – Union, 3.4% – Lee, and 3.5% – Pontotoc), and it’s not because people are leaving.

The population is actually growing.

“It’s good to be one of the lower percentage rates of unemployment. You know, I think it looks good on the county’s part,” said Watson.

“It just gives me a lot of pride to be able to know that not only are we developing a product that our customers appreciate, but we are also providing a service to our community that benefits everyone,” said Foster.

On top of that, as many know Toyota recently announced their plant expansion, bringing 400 more jobs to the Blue Springs plant, as well as a visitors and training center.