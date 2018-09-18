Training exercise tests skills for Webster County first responders

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Prepared and ready. That’s how Webster County emergency responders plan to be in case of an emergency.

Emergency crews responded to a mock crash involving a chlorine tanker.

Eupora Fire and police departments, Webster County Sheriff’s Office and Mathiston Fire Department were all involved.

Organizers say these drills these help everyone see where they stand and what improvements they can make going forward.

“Drills like this help stress our processes and help us find ways we can improve, and then we have the opportunity to implement improvement process for the event that if an actual disaster occurs, we are ready to respond appropriately and immediately,” said Webster County EMA Officer Heidi Wilder.

Webster County EMA plans to make these drills a regular part of their training.