‘Trans America Challenge’ drivers make pit-stop in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Competitors in an event combining classic cars and the backroads of America made a pit stop in Tupelo.

Participants in the “Trans America Challenge” spent a few hours at the Tupelo Automobile Museum. Nearly 40 classic cars are part of the endurance challenge.

The course takes drivers and their passengers from Charleston and it all ends up in Seattle on June 17th. In between are stops in cities along the route.

Participants say it’s a unique way to experience America, in classic cars, without any air conditioning.

“In the highlands we had 12 inches of rain in one day, it was biblical, the weather, but we’ve had really great times, you meet nice people , stay at nice places and it’s quite demanding, you are doing about 500 kilometers a day,” said Bill Holroyd, of England.

“It’s really fantastic, scenery, going through small towns, very, you see I think a lot of the US when you do these kind of trips, road trips,” said Philippe Tripet, of Switzerland.

Participants headed to Jackson after lunch in Tupelo. The Trans America Challenge is held every three years.