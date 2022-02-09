Trending warmer, 70s possible Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A pronounced warming trend will continue through Friday. Cooler air will then move in for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Expect nearly full sun again today as a dry, weak front passes through the region. Developing westerly winds along/behind the front will help to warm the afternoon into the middle 60s – a true treat!

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds is in store with highs staying in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY: This is shaping up to be the warmest day in quite some time as highs soar into the lower 70s with sunshine. This warm weather will be in advance of a cold front Saturday.

WEEKEND: A strong but generally dry frontal passage is expected Saturday afternoon. An increase in cloud cover will occur, but that should be the extent of the moisture supply with this front. Temperatures may climb to near 60 degrees from Columbus into west Alabama, but most spots will experience falling temperatures through the afternoon. Sunday morning will start cold in the upper 20s and only recover to the 40s with a gradually clearing sky.

NEXT WEEK: Monday keeps the major chill going in the morning with temperatures well down in the 20s. A quick recover is expected into the afternoon as highs return to the lower 60s. The next rain-maker looks to move in toward the middle of next week.