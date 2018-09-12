Trending Warmer and Drier Over Next Few Days.

TODAY: A few isolated showers in the morning, then a few isolated to scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. High temperatures in the upper 80s. Chance of rain around 20%. Winds northeast at 3-7 mph. Drying off overnight under partly cloudy skies and a light northeast wind. Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY: The high temperature climbs to around 90° with a few scattered showers and storms again possible mainly in the afternoon and early evening. Chance of rain around 20%. Overnight lows drop to around 70°.

FRIDAY: We start to taper off rain chances Friday, although an isolated downpour can’t totally be ruled out. We’ll leave a 10% chance of rain on the board, mainly for the southern half of our area. Highs in the low 90s under partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows drop to around 70°.

SAT/SUN/MON/TUE: Warm, mostly sunny, and dry to end this week and kick off the next week. High temperatures in the low 90s through Monday, then upper 80s and low 90s Tuesday. Skies remain mostly sunny. Mild nights in store, with lows around 70°.