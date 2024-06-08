‘Tributes In Concert’ band returns to Tupelo Elvis Fest

The Tributes In Concert Band marks the second year in a row backing Elvis Tribute Artists

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Whatever the Elvis song, whether fast or slow and whatever the era, Elvis Tribute Artists are backed by a stellar group of musicians and singers known as the Tributes in Concert Band.

“It is absolutely amazing to be part of this Tupelo festival, contestants are amazing,” said Robert Chanoweth, trumpet player with the TIC Band.

This is the second year the Tributes in Concert band has played Tupelo’s Elvis Festival. The band is from Australia, where Elvis Tribute Artists often visit. Band members say it is an honor being part of the festival that honors the boy from Tupelo, who became a worldwide music and cultural icon, and the hospitality isn’t bad either.

“There’s no other look like his, I will give him that, he revolutionized music in the fifties, combining the black and white sound. The random kindness we get, we love. Last year we were about to call a taxi, and the concierge said ‘ I can take you,” said Michael Ierace, piano player with the TIC Band.

Vito Grillo plays in a rock band called Jungle Jooce in Australia. But for the TIC Band, he sings bass parts made famous by JD Sumner. Grillo says the excitement from the Tribute Artists, and the audience helps overcome jet lag.

“The audience lifts us, it feels like we’re connected, the Elvis family is as one, it gives us that energy, we push it out but they give it back to us,” Grillo said.

Tributes in Concert Band will be here through Sunday, playing a big role in the Tupelo Elvis Festival, and enjoying southern hospitality and good food.

There are events all through the weekend at the Tupelo Elvis Festival. For a complete schedule, go to tupeloelvisfestival.com

