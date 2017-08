OKTIBBEHA CO., Miss. (WCBI) – People who live in the Bell Schoolhouse community (off Highway 389) and get their water from the Trim Cane Association will have the water turned off tomorrow morning.

Mildred Wade, president of the association, says a new water line will be installed.

She says they hope to have the new line in by tomorrow afternoon.

Once the line is in, residents will need to boil their water until all testing is complete.