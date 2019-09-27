Trinity Retirement Center celebrates 40th anniversary

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Trinity Retirement Center celebrated its 40th anniversary.

Cakes and assorted goodies were given out to residents.

Family members along with community leaders were there to celebrate its birthday with the residents.

“The good care speaks for itself and so we love that we have independent living here, personal care as well as a nursing home setting. Once you come into the Trinity family we want to take care of you whichever the next level of care you need,” said community outreach coordinator Rhonda Richardson.

The Trinity Retirement Center was built in 1979.