Trip to Pickens Co. ends in burglary charges for two Jackson men

PICKENS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A trip to Pickens County didn’t end well for two Jackson men.

Monday, Pickens County deputies were called to a home on County Road 30 about a burglary.

They learned that two people had entered through the carport and taken items from the home.

They were unable to immediately locate the suspects, but they did get a vehicle description.

Tuesday, that same vehicle was spotted at a home on Bains Road in the Liberty community where other items were stolen.

The vehicle was stopped on Highway 82, and some of the stolen property was reportedly in it at the time.

Two men in the vehicle were arrested.

Develle Henderson of Jackson was arrested on two counts of burglary, two counts of theft of property, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

Justin Henderson was charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of theft of property. It was also found that he had outstanding warrants from other agencies.

Both men were taken to the Pickens County Jail.

