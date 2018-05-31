Triple Digit Heat Index; Daily Storm Chances Through Weekend.

TODAY: Another very hot and humid day. Highs in the low 90s, but high humidity will lead to a heat index in the low 100s for most. A few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms possible in the heat of the afternoon and lingering into the evening. An isolated strong storm cannot be ruled out. Rain chances around 20%. Mostly clear and muggy overnight, with lows in the low 70s.

FRI/SAT/SUN: The heat and humidity continue into the end of the week, with daily heat index values in the triple digits. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Daily storm chances in the heat of the afternoon, with an isolated strong storm possible. Overnight lows will drop into the low 70s.

MON/TUE/WED: The first half of next week will feature seasonable highs in the upper 80s to around 90° and lower humidity. Rain chances look to remain lower, but won’t be completely zero each day.