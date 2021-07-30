Troop Three Boy Scouts helped retire a U.S. Flag in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Boy Scouts from Troop Three helped retire a U.S. flag that had been flying in front of Magnolia Manor At Tupelo.

When the United States flag becomes worn or faded, it is supposed to be replaced with a new flag, and the old flag should be retired.

Boy Scouts demonstrated how to properly retire a flag during the ceremony. The flag was taken apart, and historic quotes were read during the event.

A retired judge, who is a World War Two veteran, and an immigrant from South Africa who is a US citizen, were at the ceremony.

“It means a great deal to me, reminds of me what the flag means and represents to citizens of the United States, it’s a symbol of liberty we cherish so much,” said judge Fred Wicker a World War II Veteran.

“Wanted to recognize some veterans we have, wanted to honor them, honor the spouses, actually also, that’s very important here, at the Manor,” said Heather Sartin, Magnolia Manot at Tupelo.

“It was really refreshing to see people being so passionate for their country, we have had maybe bumps in the road the last couple of years, really powerful and refreshing to see a flag being retired, it was moving and perfect timing in this world,” said Craig Horrocks.

Troop Three raised a new flag at Magnolia Manor at Tupelo to conclude the ceremony.

If you have a flag that needs to be retired, you can call your local Boy Scouts office.