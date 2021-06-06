Tropical moisture in control this week

SUMMARY: Expect a pretty much guaranteed rainy day across the area, with clouds keeping our temps below average. Sunday night we remain warm and muggy, only dipping down to around 70 degrees. High rain chances with daily showers and storms continue through at least Wednesday, with highs staying in the upper 70s to low 80s. Shower and storm chances look to lessen a bit as we end out the week, but at least scattered coverage of afternoon storms is likely. Highs warm back up a bit into the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Nearly universal rain chances across the area for Sunday. Pretty much everyone can expect a rainy and stormy day, with several waves of rain throughout the day. We could see some brief breaks in the rain, but it’ll be a wet day overall. Cooler than normal under cloudy skies, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Temps don’t change too much for Sunday night, with a low only around 70 degrees. Rain and storm chances will continue, but we should see lower coverage after we lose the heat of the day. Skies remaining cloudy.

MONDAY: Almost everyone gets in on the rain again on Monday. Flooding could become an issue, especially if you see heavy rain repeatedly, day after day. Expect a high near 80 with several rounds of showers and storms.

MONDAY NIGHT: Essentially a copy and paste forecast for Monday night from Sunday night. Rain tapers as we head into the evening, but we could still see areas of rain and storms for Monday night. Once again, with calm winds and extreme humidity, fog could develop late in the night and into Tuesday. Lows around 70 under mostly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY TO SATURDAY: This unsettled pattern doesn’t look to abate anytime soon. High rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday look likely, keeping our highs a bit cooler in the low 80s. Rain chances look to lessen a bit for Thursday, and temperatures will return to around seasonal norms in the mid 80s. Friday and Saturday look to have a bit more typical summertime weather, with partly cloudy skies and afternoon chances of showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Lows staying around 70 degrees the whole week.

