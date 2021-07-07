Tropical moisture keeps us soggy

SUMMARY: Tropical moisture is firmly in place across our region, sandwiched between a low pressure system over Texas, and a high pressure and Tropical Storm Elsa to our east. This pattern has allowed gulf moisture to be funneled directly into the area, leading to a very soggy forecast for us. We stay below average as well through the next 7 days or so. Temps in the mid 80s with widespread showers and storms through Friday, a bit drier Saturday, before high rain chances return to start next week. Hardly a 90 degree day in sight!

TONIGHT: With such high moisture levels in place, showers and storms continue into the overnight hours. Expect mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers and a low near the 70 degree mark.

THURSDAY: Once again, widespread showers and storms expected for Thursday. We’ll start off the day with a couple showers, but heavy storms develop again by lunchtime. Highs in the mid 80s with mostly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms dissipate into the evening hours as moisture settles down a bit. Partly cloudy skies with lows in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Rinse and repeat for Friday, but with slightly less coverage of afternoon showers and storms. More sunshine as well, with highs in the upper 80s and a good chance of afternoon storms.

SATURDAY TO WEDNESDAY: Saturday is looking like the driest day in the forecast period. Only a slight chance of a stray afternoon or evening storm, and more sunshine as well, with highs near 90. The drier weather doesn’t last long, as a frontal boundary will approach the area and then stall out Sunday into Monday, providing the focus for numerous to widespread afternoon showers and storms to start next week. Sunday and Monday afternoons look pretty wet at this time, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The unsettled pattern sticks around into the middle of the week, with widespread showers and storms each day and highs in the upper 80s. Things may dry out a bit later in the week. Of course, each day won’t be a complete washout, but keep that rain gear on standby!

