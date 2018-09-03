Tropical System Could Impact Our Weather This Week.

TODAY/TUESDAY: A typical late-summer pattern for our area, with highs in the low 90s, a heat index in the upper 90s and low 100s, and a few isolated downpours in the afternoon and evening. In the Caribbean, a tropical wave will likely develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm today and move west into the Gulf of Mexico tonight. Tuesday night, cloud cover begins to increase and a few showers will be possible.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Cloudy skies and scattered tropical downpours will be likely as what is expected to be Tropical Storm Gordon makes landfall along the central Gulf Coast, and outer bands push across our area. Some spots may see some meaningful and significant rain, while other spots stay more dry than wet. Temperatures will drop due to cloud cover and rain, into the low to mid 80s Wednesday and upper 80s and a few low 90s Thursday. Be sure to keep up with this forecast, as any changes to Gordon’s strength and path could significantly change our forecast here.

- Advertisement -

FRI/SAT/SUN: As Gordon moves west, slightly more typical weather returns to our area. High temperatures return to the low 90s, with a few scattered showers and storms possible Friday into the weekend.