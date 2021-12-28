Columbus Police respond to two separate truck crashes around Highway 82

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Less than an hour after one accident, Columbus Police responded to a second crash involving a pickup truck on Highway 82 that sent a man to the hospital.

CPD Officers say they were called to the scene at around 5:47 p.m. Monday to the overpass above Military Road. Investigators say a white Toyota pickup truck rear-ended a silver SUV that was stopped in the traffic from the earlier accident.

#BREAKING: @Columbus_MS_PD say two separate crashes near overpasses along Hwy. 82 involving pickup trucks each sent a man to the hospital. CPD officers say they responded to one over Military Rd. (pictured) at about 5:47 PM pic.twitter.com/UVGh2otLej — Stephen Pimpo (@spimpojr) December 28, 2021

Police say four people were inside the silver car but none of them were injured. Police say the driver of the pickup truck was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was the only one inside the truck.

The first accident took place just after 5 p.m. on Highway 50 near Highway 82.

Initial reports were that a person had been struck by a vehicle, but Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton told WCBI that a man was riding in the back of a truck holding down a mattress when both he and the mattress flew out of the back of the truck hitting the road.

The man was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle. There is no word on his injuries.

The road was closed in the area near Love’s Truck Stop for about an hour.