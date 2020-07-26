Tupelo City Hall employee dies after battle with COVID-19

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Employees with the city of Tupelo mourn the loss of their colleague and grant writer for the city, Terri Blissard.

In a statement released Sunday, Mayor Jason Shelton announced that Blissard lost her battle with COVID-19 Saturday at North Mississippi Medical Center.

- Advertisement -

Blissard was described as an integral part of the city’s administration with a stellar work ethic.

Mayor Shelton said this is because Blizzard was dedicated to wearing a face mask and protecting others.

The press release concluded with Shelton urging all citizens to be vigilant and take precautions regarding the spread of COVID-19.