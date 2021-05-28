TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Elvis Fan Club has added more bricks around a statue of the King of Rock and Roll that is a favorite photo opp for locals and tourists.

The Elvis Fairpark Statue brick program allows fans to purchase bricks, and have them inscribed in honor or memory of someone.

Those bricks are placed around the Elvis Fairpark statue, which is a favorite photo spot for visitors.

The sale of the bricks helps the fan club support local charities and nonprofits.

“We try to give away at least sixty thousand a year, that’s our basic charities, but we’re always looking and people write us and ask us for donations and we try to work that in, but the more we sell, as far as bricks and car tags, the more we can give away,” said Victor Armstrong, of the Tupelo Elvis Fan Club.

Elvis was known for his support of many charities throughout his lifetime. The Tupelo Elvis Fan Club also raises money through the sale of specialty car tags. For information on the brick sales, go to, tupeloelvisfanclub.com