Tupelo Elvis Fan Club rocks out at membership drive meeting

Legends of the Blues entertained the crowd at the Tupelo Elvis Fan Club meeting. There was free food, and opportunities for people to see what the Tupelo Elvis Fan Club is all about.

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – It was a night of food, music, and fun as the Tupelo Elvis Fan Club held its annual membership drive.

Legends of the Blues entertained the crowd at the Tupelo Elvis Fan Club meeting. There was free food and opportunities for people to see what the Tupelo Elvis Fan Club is all about.

The Tupelo Elvis Fan Club supports many non-profits and worthwhile causes, carrying on the legacy of giving that Elvis was known for.

“Everyone knows Elvis was community-oriented, and wanted to give back to the community and did that throughout his life. We adopted that same philosophy,” Robby Parham said. “We are able to donate funds every year to Regional Rehab Center, Tupelo Aquatic Center, St Jude, the list goes on and on and in fact, this past year we were able to give away more than 50 thousand dollars to organizations throughout the area,” said Robby Parham, president of the Tupelo Elvis Fan Club.”

The Tupelo Elvis Fan Club meets on the second Thursday of every month. For information about how you can join the Tupelo Elvis Presley Fan Club, go to tupeloelvisfanclub.com.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.