Tupelo Elvis Festival crowned ‘king’ of festivals at Pinnacle Awards

The awards recognize marketing, publicity and promotion efforts for events throughout Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Inside the offices of the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association, Lucia Randle and Dalton Russell are hard at work going over details for this year’s Elvis Festival and admiring the poster released for the event.

The staff took a quick break recently from their work, accepting the Bernice Linton Outstanding Event Award for the Elvis Festival at the Pinnacle Awards.

“They do nominations and awards based on outstanding events, marketing, public relations, and everything that is involved in facilitating an event. We had to do a submission including all marketing, videos, media, everything we did to promote, and then footage and photography of the event itself,” Randle said.

It was also a chance to tell how the Tupelo Elvis Fest impacts the “All America City”.

“It’s a tremendous event for Tupelo. We have people from all over the world attend. We had 32 states represented last year,” she said.

Planning, promoting, and marketing Elvis Fest is a year-round effort for DTMSA staff. Then, it takes a lot of partnerships to make the event happen.

“Our Blue Team, we couldn’t do it without them, great staff at Cadence Arena, it’s an army of hundreds that do this and we are very thankful for them,” Randle said.

Randle said staff and volunteers work hard to make the Elvis Festival fresh and exciting for fans of all ages.

The 26th annual Tupelo Elvis Festival takes place June 6 through June 9.

For more information, visit TupeloElvisFestival.com

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X