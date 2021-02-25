Tupelo Elvis Festival Will Take Place In 2021 With Safety Measures

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Elvis Presley fans are preparing for their annual trip to Tupelo this summer.

All to celebrate the King of Rock and Roll’s music and influence.

The dates are set and plans are being finalized for the 2021 Tupelo Elvis Festival. Organizers say it’s important to have safe and in-person events, once again.

“We’re excited, we really missed it even though we had a blast doing our virtual last year, said Debbie Brangenberg, director of the Tupelo Elvis Festival. She has been busy looking over possible seating arrangements and other details for the upcoming event.

COVID-19 shook up The Tupelo Elvis Festival last year, as events were moved online but not this year.

The 2021 Festival will look different, with mask and social distancing requirements. Also, all events will be indoors and travel restrictions will likely mean international fans and Elvis Tribute Artists will not make this year’s festival. However, Brangenberg says fans are ready to dance and dine in the King’s hometown.

“Everybody is so eager to get back together, to see old friends, so we’re looking forward to being able to gather again,” Brangenberg said.

Neal McCoy is executive director of the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau. He says resuming in-person events, like the Elvis Festival, is important for the public and those who work in the hospitality industry.

“The tourism economy continues to suffer, our partners in the restaurant industry, they are still limited as to how many people they can seat in a restaurant, airline industry still taking a major hit, hotel industry down 35 to 45 percent here in Tupelo, and this is twelve months in,” McCoy said.

The 2021 Tupelo Elvis Festival will take place June 9th through the 13th inside the Bancorpsouth Arena and Conference Center.

Those who bought tickets for last year’s festival, and didn’t request refunds, will have their tickets honored.