Tupelo High School Students Participate In Journalism Career Fair

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Students at Tupelo High School involved in digital media classes had a chance to speak with professionals from media related fields during a career fair on Friday.

The Quill and Scroll Society at Tupelo High School hosted the journalism career fair as a fall project.

It was an opportunity for students to see many options available as career paths in the field of communications.

“Our goal for the students is maybe to see the bigger picture,” said Katrina Berry-Hooper, broadcast journalism teacher at THS. “They may not know what they want to do in the future, but there’s so many possibilities in communications and we wanted to bring that world to them today.”

“I’m really excited to get to experience all the different jobs we have here, like career fields for journalism, because I was really interested in being in the journalism field and this will give me a great idea of what educational pathways I need to take,” said Massie Eckard, senior at THS.

This marks the first time the journalism career fair has been held at THS.