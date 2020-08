TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is being questioned following a hostage situation in Tupelo this morning.

Tupelo police officers responded to the incident at the Oaks Apartments around 9:30 this morning.

Investigators say a male suspect was holding one or more people inside a unit. They believe the incident was domestic in nature.

Officers were able to resolve the situation within an hour.

No one was injured. The investigation continues.