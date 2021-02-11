Tupelo Junior Auxiliary’s Charity Ball Goes Virtual This Year

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The only fundraiser for the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo will take place in a virtual format this year.

The annual Charity Ball raises money for J A ‘s programs that help children and families throughout the community.

J A members spent part of their day at the Bancorpsouth Arena, making gift baskets for sponsors of this year’s virtual Charity Ball.

There are also “Living Ads” which feature high school senior girls who represent local companies .

Although things look different this year, organizers said it was important to have the fundraiser to support the J A ‘s outreaches.

“The service part, working with children is most all of our favorite parts of Junior Auxiliary, fundraising is necessary to fund what we do in our service, but being with the kids and serving is the best part,” said Gwen Cordell, president of the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo.

“The children in need is higher than ever, need is higher than ever, due to Covid and so we are able to serve because our sponsors showed up and gave us that opportunity to be able to serve,” said Mary Stewart Rhea, Charity Ball Chairman.

The Virtual Charity Ball can be viewed online starting at 7 Friday night. You can go to the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo’s Facebook page to see the event, including the Outstanding Citizen of the Year.