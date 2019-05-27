Tupelo man fires up the grill and shares his Memorial Day creations

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Memorial Day, for a lot of people, signals the start of summer.

And for many that means grilling season.

Gloves, a spatula, and meat. On Memorial Day, this is all Ron Thompson needs when it’s time to fire up his grill.

Thompson wears many hats: husband, father, and son. But when summer rolls around, he adds Grill Master to his title.

“This is the one time of the year that I really look forward to getting the grill going. I take my grill and the skills to another level, just try to do something different,” said Thompson.

Thompson says preparation for his summertime spread actually starts 24-hours before the meal is served. That’s when he makes his top secret barbecue sauce.

“When I make a batch, I make sure nobody is in the kitchen because I don’t like individuals looking over my shoulder wondering why I’m putting this in there and things that are of the un-ordinary in a barbecue sauce,” said Thompson.

Up next…seasoning his ribs, burgers, and other meat so they can marinate overnight.

And he says this is one of his staples…and a crowd favorite.

“This always a hit at any cookout. We like to call it around here Mississippi prime rib but it’s smoked bologna,” said Thompson.

And for the rest of the menu?

“I have a five meat baked beans and it is always a hit. I also have a greek salad. Kind of a hot and cold mix. You have your hot dish and now you can cool off with my salad. I have a loaded potato casserole that I haven’t made in some time so I thought that I would bring that out,” said Thompson.

Thompson says he doesn’t do it for bragging rights. He just knows the way to the heart is thru the stomach.

“With all my family and friends coming over to put a-lot of love into my cooking and into my grilling. It makes it very very special,” said Thompson.

Thompson says this Memorial Day cookout is even more special to him. His father, who passed way last October, served in the military.