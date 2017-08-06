Tupelo Man Held In Wife’s Death

TUPELO (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is expected to be formally charged Monday in the shooting death of his wife. 24 year old James Sharp was arrested around 4 Sunday morning after his wife was shot at the couple’s Milford Street apartment.

Coroner Carolyn Green says 23 year old Carol Sharp died Sunday at the North Mississippi Medical Center from the gunshots. James Sharp is currently held on an aggravated domestic assault charge because his wife was still alive when he was taken into custody but those charges are slated to be upgraded.