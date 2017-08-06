Tupelo Man Held In Wife’s Death

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

TUPELO (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is expected to be formally charged Monday in the shooting death of his wife.  24 year old James Sharp was arrested around 4 Sunday morning after his wife was shot at the couple’s Milford Street apartment.

JAMES SHARP

 

 

Coroner Carolyn Green says 23 year old Carol Sharp died Sunday at the North Mississippi Medical Center from the gunshots.  James Sharp is currently held on an aggravated domestic assault charge because his wife was still alive when he was taken into custody but those charges are slated to be upgraded.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Monday Webcast
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Heavy Rain Possible Today
Read More»
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: Free Back To School Haircuts
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup