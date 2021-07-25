Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan addresses recent acts of violence in the city

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Mayor Todd Jordan releases a statement of the recent acts of violence.

“We are deeply saddened over the tragic loss of life this weekend in the City of Tupelo. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the deceased. Tupelo Police Department has a suspect in custody in the South Gloster St. shooting, and we have complete confidence in Chief Jackie Clayton and the men and women of the Tupelo Police Department in their efforts to find the person or persons responsible for the three lives taken on Saturday night. We would also ask if any members of our community have any information about these incidents to please contact the Tupelo Police Department,” said Jordan.

Contact the Tupelo Police Department, (662)841-6491.