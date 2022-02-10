Tupelo PD arrest 2 suspects in November robbery, 3rd suspect still missing

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police arrest 2 suspects in a November robbery but are still on the hunt for a third.

On November 9th, Tupelo Police were called to an apartment on Nation Hills Drive for a reported Armed Robbery.

The victim reported that 2 female guests at his home robbed him at gunpoint, tied him up, and let a man into the apartment. All 3 suspects then left in his car.

Just over a week later, the stolen car was found in Itawamba County. Investigators say evidence at the scene pointed to 33-year-old Kayla Guerrero of Blue Springs, 17-year-old Morgan Fisher of Tupelo, and 39-year-old Rodney Fisher also of Tupelo.

Guerrero and Morgan Fisher have been arrested. They are both charged with Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, and Felony Taking of a Motor Vehicle. Morgan Fisher is being charged as an adult, but her photo was not released due to her age.

Guerrero’s bond is set at 1 million dollars, Fisher’s is set at 500 thousand.

The third suspect, Rodney Fisher is still at large. He is wanted on the same charges. He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

If you know where he is call Tupelo Police or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.