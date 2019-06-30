Tupelo PD investigate shooting at Hilldale Apartments

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday afternoon at Hilldale Apartments.

TPD said they responded to a call on the 300 block of Monument Drive at 2 p.m.

There they found an adult female victim in serious condition suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center ER.

Police said they have information that indicates a dark blue Chevy Impala had driven through the complex and its occupant or occupants had fired shots.

This situation is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or the Golden Triangle Crimestoppers at 1-800-530-7151.