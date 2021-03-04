TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a drive-by shooting.

Police were called to 2103 Horton Drive around 10:25 Wednesday night after a man reported hearing gunshots fired in the street.

Officers found two cars had been hit by gunfire, including this Lexus. Multiple shell casings were found in the street and collected as evidence.

The man who called 911 told police he was not able to identify any possible suspects. No one was injured. This is the second reported shooting in Tupelo in the past two days.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tupelo police department or Crimestoppers.