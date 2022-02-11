Tupelo Police ask for help in year-old murder case

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are turning to the public to help solve a year old murder case.

On February 5, 2021, Jermaine Berghuis was shot multiple times on Lakeview Drive in Tupelo.

Berghuis died of those wounds just over a month later on March 8, 2021

.

The case is still open, and ,to date, police have not identified a suspect. If you have any information about this crime, call the Tupelo Police Department: 662-841-6491 or Crimestoppers of Northeast Mississippi: 1-800-773-8477