Tupelo police in search of a suspect after an armed robbery

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are trying to track down the suspect in an early morning armed robbery.

Shortly after midnight, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the Sprint Mart in the three thousand block of McCullough Boulevard.

Employees told police that the suspect, described as a black male wearing all black, a ski mask, and carrying a cross-body bag, came into the store with a gun.

Witnesses said he then jumped over the counter and demanded that the cashiers open the registers.

He left the store, got into a gold-colored vehicle, and left the area.

If you have any information on this robbery, please call Tupelo Police or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.