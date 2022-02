TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police make an arrest in a drive-by shooting.

35-year-old Evan Foster was arrested by Southaven police on Wednesday.

Tupelo police say the shooting happened on Kenmer Lane on Tuesday afternoon.

Bullet holes could be seen in the victim’s minivan and a home.

No one was injured in the gunfire.

Investigators believe a domestic situation led to the shooting.

Foster was denied bond on the charge of a drive-by shooting.