Tupelo Police Officers and a bystander help man having a mental health crisis

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Tupelo Police officers and a bystander are being credited with saving a man’s life over the weekend.

Around 10:15 Friday night, police were called to the area of I-22 and North Gloster where callers said a man was hanging from the bridge on the I-22 westbound lane.

Officer Berryman arrived at the westbound lane to find a man sitting on the ledge of the bridge. Officer Bynum arrived on the eastbound side. Bynum distracted the man while Berryman pulled him off the ledge.

The man resisted, and Berryman had to use his Taser, but the man continued to struggle. A passing motorist offered to help.

He and the officer were able to get the man handcuffed.

The man continued to be combative after paramedics arrived.

He was taken to NMMC and the case was turned over to mental health services.