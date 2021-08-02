Tupelo Police search for fourth Capital Murder suspect

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- The Tupelo Police Department needs your help finding a suspect in connection to a triple homicide in Tupelo.

Jaylen Wells is wanted for three counts of Capital Murder for a shooting incident that occurred on Maynard Drive on the 24th of July.

Wells is a 17-year-old black male standing at five feet three inches tall and 120 pounds.

Wells is now the fourth suspect in connection with the Maynard Drive shooting.

If you know where Wells may be, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477) or Tupelo Police.