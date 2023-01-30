Tupelo police search for person possibly involved in credit card fraud case

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Check your credit card statement. And, if you know this person, call the Tupelo Police Department.

Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Tupelo Police Department need your help in identifying a person they believe is involved in a credit card fraud case.

It happened in the North Gloster and McCullough Blvd. area in Tupelo on January 6.

If you recognize this person, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-8477 or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter